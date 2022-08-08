“American Crime Story” Sarah Paulson reacts to Emmy Nomination

Sarah Paulson shared that she was surprised when she received an Emmy nomination for her role in the recent season of American Crime Story. The actress, who has worked in the film industry for almost 30 years, is widely known for her work with Ryan Murphy — the man behind many popular TV series, including “Glee”, “American Horror Story”, “Scream Queens”, “American Crime Story”, “Pose” and “Ratched”. Paulson began working with Murphy in 2011 when he appeared as a guest in the first season of the American Horror Story “Killer House”. Since then, she has appeared in every season of AHS except “1984”, the ninth series. In addition to participating in “American Horror Story,” she also starred in the first season of “American Crime Story,” “People vs. O.J. Simpson,” as well as the third season of “Impeachment.” She also appeared in the first season of the series “Feud” “Bette and Joan” and played the main role in the series “Ratched”.

Last month, the nominees for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards were announced. Paulson was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for the role of Linda Tripp in the latest season of the American Crime Story “Impeachment”, which aired last fall. This recognition marked Paulson’s eighth Emmy nomination; her first was 10 years ago, for her role in HBO’s Game Change. This is also the second Emmy Award nomination she received for “American Crime Story”— the first for the first season of the TV series “People vs. O.J. Simpson,” in which she played Marcia Clark, a real-life prosecutor. She went on to win that Emmy.

In a recent interview with Variety, Paulson admitted that she was surprised when she received an Emmy nomination for her role as Linda Tripp in “American Crime Story: Impeachment.” She compared this Emmy nod to her previous one for the same series, explaining how it was clear how people reacted to the first season, whereas reactions were divided for this third season. Read Paulson’s quote below:

“It was the most unexpected thing in the world. [With “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”] It was like running a train that was moving very clearly in a certain direction. The Linda train left the station really empty-handed, with an entire section. This one, I think, just didn’t resonate with people, and that’s fine. — painful, but good. I was surprised I was there at all. Let’s be honest. The show divided critics and viewers in a way that it’s always weird to be inside, so the thought of someone being nominated was exciting.”

Paulson went on to explain that this nomination looks like her peers are praising her for her bravery when she took on the role because, in her words, “when you do it, you always run the risk of what people will say:”No, thank you.”” Indeed, it can be concluded that it is difficult and audacious to play a real ambiguous political figure. Paulson said that the role of Linda Tripp seemed impossible to her, but because she often tries to do things that seem impossible, it attracted her. In addition, as she noted in this recent interview, “Impeachment” as a whole did not receive a kind of outpouring of love “People against O.J. Simpson”, instead receiving mixed reviews, with even Paulson herself being criticized. So, it’s understandable that she was shocked to receive this Emmy nod.

However, although critics and viewers did not agree on this third season, the members of the Television Academy did, as they gave four other nominations for this season, in addition to Paulson’s nomination. So perhaps Paulson’s thoughts are on the right track: her colleagues in the entertainment industry understood and found her performance and season commendable, while the general reception was not particularly well received. In any case, given her history as an actress, as well as her persistence in performing impossible roles, she was the perfect choice for the role of the ambiguous Linda Tripp in “American Crime Story: Impeachment.” And although Paulson has been unfairly criticized for her role in this role, her work is finally understood and is paying off thanks to this Emmy Award nomination.