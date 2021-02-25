American Airlines confirms pilot’s voice seeing UFO

During an American Airlines flight conducted last Sunday (21) in the United States, a pilot sent a message to the control tower claiming to have seen a UFO (unidentified flying object) near the aircraft. After the repercussion of the audio recording of the message on social networks, the airline confirmed the veracity of the content.

The flight that starred the event is the AA2292, which left Cincinnati, Ohio and was en route to Phoenix, Arizona. According to the pilot, while flying over the state of New Mexico at 12 thousand meters of altitude, the aircraft was close to an unidentified flying object with a cylindrical shape.

The audio was leaked by Steve Douglass, from the blog Deep Black Horizon, who specializes in aviation and military affairs. The 14-second recording can be heard above, in English.

“Do you have anything up here? Something just passed over us, ”says the pilot of the aircraft in conversation with the control tower. “I hate to say that, but it looked like a long cylindrical object, almost like a cruise missile moving very fast. It passed right over us ”.

Audio is real, but may not be connected to aliens

While the case remains shrouded in mystery, American Airlines sent out a press release this week saying the recording was real. The company said it checked with crew members and conducted internal investigations to ensure that the radio broadcast actually took place.

“After an interrogation with our flight crew and additional information received, we can confirm that this radio broadcast was from American Airlines flight 2292 on February 21,” the company said. The company, however, did not comment deeply on the plane’s possible encounter with an alien spacecraft and said additional questions should be asked of the FBI.

It is worth mentioning that New Mexico is the location of the White Sands Missile Test Field (WSMR). With that in mind, it may be that the aircraft encounter is not connected with aliens, but with military solutions from the United States Department of Defense.

So far, the FBI and the United States government have not officially commented on the matter.