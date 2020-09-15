America vs Guadalajara, we simulate the classic in FIFA 21

After having our first impressions of FIFA 21 a couple of weeks ago, EA Sports gave us access to the demo of the title that will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on October 8, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later. To put it to the test, we simulate the classic America vs Guadalajara.

It is important to note that it is not the final delivery, but it serves to appreciate part of the announced changes that are focused on:

The player’s personality

More agile haggling

More creative plays

Offensive and defensive movements

Positioning to attack

Defensive

Smoother movements

Enhanced artificial intelligence

And the passes

The game is set to legendary difficulty. Will you hit the scoreboard for the match that will take place this Saturday, September 19 at 9:00 p.m.?



