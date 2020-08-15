America Continues With Blockchain Initiatives

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has filed a patent application for a postal voting system that uses blockchain technology. Blockchain technology will be used in elections with the patent filed in February and published on Thursday.

The details of the patent application are as follows; In order to provide a reliable voting system, the reliability of the blockchain and the postal service comes to the fore, and registered voters receive a readable code on computers via mail, and with this code, the voter authenticates and uses the game. The voting privacy of the system and the counting of the votes take place thanks to the blockchain technology.

The 47-page patent application made publicly available shows all the components of the proposed voting system, including every stage of the electronic process.

With the Covid-19 process, the elections entered a difficult period with events all over the world. For this reason, blockchain technology is the new favorite of countries that are looking for new methods for those who do not want to go to the ballot box or who cannot go to the polls due to health conditions.



