Amel Bent shares the feel-good Deezer playlist!

Amel Bent is a hit right now! Eh yes ! The famous singer made a duet with rapper Hatik with whom she posed on Instagram.

Amel Bent is back in force! Indeed, since her duet with the popular rapper, Hatik, the beauty is just causing a sensation on Instagram!

The French star has been getting more low-key lately … Until she released “1, 2, 3” with Hatik!

Since then, on Instagram, no one has missed Amel Bent’s posts! Indeed, she never stops sharing shooting and shooting photos!

And as much to say to you that it returns to the front of the scene more beautiful than ever. Just see his latest post!

We see her dressed in black, tail of hair and hellish make-up, we validate thoroughly! And we are not the only ones!

Indeed, Amel Bent fans comment in droves. We were therefore able to read all their compliments: “Is it possible to share beauty? “Or” No, but who’s that atomic bomb? Shocked by so much beauty! ”

In short, the French singer is everywhere including on Deezer!

SINGER AMEL BENT SHARE HER PLAYLIST ON INSTAGRAM!

On Deezer, Amel Bent made an official playlist called “Feel Good”. So, to put balm in the heart of her subscribers, she relayed her Deezer list in Instagram story!

We were therefore able to see in the story a pretty photo of the star on a pink background and a small “swipe up” to access its content! Very cool !

Thus, by clicking on the link, we were able to find sounds like “Doudou” by Aya Nakamura, “Fever” by the duo Dua Lipa / Angèle, or even “Prick of reminder” by Dadju! We love the music she offers us, don’t you?

Of course, Amel Bent takes the opportunity to advertise and slip “1, 2, 3” that she sings with Hatik! Really feel good this playlist!



