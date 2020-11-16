Amel Bent powers her sister Mélissa, alias M A Y!

The beautiful Amel Bent is a real hit right now! An occasion for her to use her notoriety for Mélissa, her sister!

Amel Bent has her heart on her hands! Indeed, she encourages her sister Mélissa for her first title!

The singer has been delighting us with her beautiful voice for over 15 years. The time flies…

Remember! We discovered Amel Bent in 2003 in the casting of the Nouvelle Star! If the latter did not win the competition, she is one of the big winners of this season!

Indeed, following this passage on M6, she released the album Un jour d´été, which made a real hit. The beautiful brunette then signs her debut in the French musical landscape!

Amel Bent also had the chance to make superb duets with famous French singers… Among them, there is Johnny Hallyday!

Indeed, the beautiful brunette had been invited by the Taulier to Bercy to sing “I promise you” for her 70th birthday … Thrills guaranteed!

AMEL BENT SUPPORTS HIS SISTER MÉLISSA!

Either way, Amel Bent has managed to make a real place for herself among French celebrities! A real consecration for the pretty brunette!

The latter therefore likes to help the new generation … Indeed, after her duet with Hatik and Imen Es, the famous singer decided to help a little new …

And it’s not just anyone! Yep, it is someone very close to her since it is her sister Mélissa!

Indeed, the latter, known under the stage name “MAY”, released her first title! Definitely, there are talents in this family!

So, Amel Bent decided to share an article about her sister as a story! Something to please Mélissa!

Eh yes ! The notoriety of the performer of “Where I am going” will greatly serve him! Very cool !



