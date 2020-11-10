Amel Bent looks completely leather-like!

On her Instagram account, the beautiful Amel Bent shared several photos where she appeared really radiant in a total leather look!

While the current situation is quite stressful, Amel Bent has brought some good news to her fans. On Instagram, the pretty brunette made a revelation that did not fail to please them. We tell you more!

This Sunday, November 8, Amel Bent shared several photos on her Instagram account. At first, she showed off with a fiery look, in a really sexy outfit.

Amel Bent opted for a black leather top and black pants also in leather. To complete her look, she also chose a black satin shirt. With her outfit, she did not fail to showcase her gorgeous body.

It must be said that she was also unanimous among her fans. The latter have 100% validated her look for the weekend. And if she dressed so classy, ​​it’s for good reason. Indeed, she announced a news to her fans.

AMEL BENT IN SEASON 2 OF VALIDATED?

In the caption of her Instagram photo, Amel Bent said: “O N S E T. . . So on” . The beauty is therefore on a film set. Her fans are really looking forward to hearing more about this future project.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHTLVFThFiX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

It will take patience to find out. Some have their own idea. Indeed, they think she will star in season 2 of the series “Validated”. Whether the artist will confirm these rumors remains to be seen.

Other fans also wanted to compliment her. They said, “Wow you are beautiful. Can’t wait to hear what you’re up to for us. “,” Too much beauty. “But also” No but hello who is this atomic bomb. Shocked by so much beauty ”.

