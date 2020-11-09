Amel Bent is playing the track “1 2 3” as a feat!

Amel Bent and Hatik are very proud of their collaboration on the song “1,2,3” and do not hesitate to congratulate each other!

A few days after the release of their song “1,2,3”, Amel Bent and Hatik are delighted with this featuring. The singer can’t stop congratulating herself on Instagram!

No one expected such a feature. Indeed, Amel Bent and Hatik have combined their talent for a song.

On Thursday, October 29, the “Angela” singer announced to his fans that he had recorded a song with the singer.

“Who expected this one? He wrote. Then he added: “Amel Bent and I, from tomorrow, on your favorite streaming platforms and surely also on your favorite radio”.

The latter also took the opportunity to thank Amel Bent: “Thank you for the honor you do me to invite my success @amelbent”.

And since the release of their track, the two artists, who have enlisted the help of Vitaa and Dadju for the writing, have been congratulating each other.



