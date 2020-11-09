Amel Bent is playing the track “1 2 3” as a feat!

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Amel Bent and Hatik are very proud of their collaboration on the song “1,2,3” and do not hesitate to congratulate each other!

A few days after the release of their song “1,2,3”, Amel Bent and Hatik are delighted with this featuring. The singer can’t stop congratulating herself on Instagram!

No one expected such a feature. Indeed, Amel Bent and Hatik have combined their talent for a song.

On Thursday, October 29, the “Angela” singer announced to his fans that he had recorded a song with the singer.

“Who expected this one? He wrote. Then he added: “Amel Bent and I, from tomorrow, on your favorite streaming platforms and surely also on your favorite radio”.

The latter also took the opportunity to thank Amel Bent: “Thank you for the honor you do me to invite my success @amelbent”.

And since the release of their track, the two artists, who have enlisted the help of Vitaa and Dadju for the writing, have been congratulating each other.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here