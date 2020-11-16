Amel Bent is happy to nominate three times for NMA 2020!

On her Instagram account, Amel Bent posted a video where she confided that she was very happy to be nominated 3 times for the NMA 2020!

Very active on social networks, Amel Bent does not hesitate to share her projects with her fans. But for some time now, she has encouraged them to vote for her for the NMA 2020. She seems very motivated!

This Monday, November 16, Amel Bent shared a new Story video from her Instagram account. The young woman made several confidences to her fans. Indeed, she reminded them that she had been nominated three times at the NRJ Music Awards (NMA).

Amel Bent told her fans on the social network: “Hi everyone, I hope you are doing well. I’m making this little video for you because, as you know, I have been nominated three times this year for the NRJ Music Awards ”.

The young woman also added: “I am so happy. Once female artist of the year. t twice with the song “Until the end” with my darling Imen Es. So I’m counting on you to vote! “.

AMEL BENT FANS BEHIND HER FOR THE NMA

Last October, Amel Bent said she was very happy to be nominated three times for the NMA 2020 with Imen Es. She said: “This year, it’s 3 nominations for the NRJ MUSIC AWARDS”.

She also added: “Including 2 for ’till the end’ with my princess Imen Es. It’s wonderful … So moved and happy. So proud. And so grateful. To your votes on nrj.fr ”.

With this announcement, the singer had collected more than 28,500 “likes” from her fans. In the comments, most had shown kindness. They seemed to be deep behind the artist.

They said, “This is your year. »,« Well done my best you deserve it so much! »,« We will make you win the 3 categories. “,” Much too happy for you. »But also« You deserve so much to win the 3 awards. In the meantime, count on us to vote en masse ”.



