Amel Bent: Her younger sister Mélissa is no longer afraid!

In an interview with Sudpresse, Amel Bent’s little sister gave some info. Mélissa confided that she was no longer afraid of being compared!

This is great news for Amel Bent. Her little sister, Melissa alias May unveiled her 1st EP Summer on November 3rd. If some will not hesitate to compare the sisters, this no longer seems to bother the young artist.

In an interview with Sudpresse, Amel Bent’s sister said: “A few years ago, I was scared of it. I was afraid they would say I was boosted. I’ve had this “sister to” label my whole life.

Amel Bent’s sister also added: “I don’t care today. I am so proud of Amel’s work. And then, musically, we’re the opposite. So I’m not afraid of this comparison anymore. ”

The young woman revealed, “A person who listens to my music will understand that our worlds are totally different. Even if we have a sensitivity that is similar ”.

AMEL BENT VERY HAPPY WITH THE NEW CAREER OF HER LITTLE SISTER, MÉLISSA

May also opened up about Amel Bent. The brunette beauty explained, “She inspired me before I could sing. She protected me when I was about to lose my way. She forged me in the shadows to be independent, strong. ”

The young woman continued, “And genuine, just as she is … She also … tortured me in the studio to make everything perfect.” For her part, her big sister expressed her pride.

The singer said: “What an immense pride and what an emotion to finally be able to share your work, your talent, your sensitivity, your voice. And your pen with the world… ”.

Finally, the artist also added, “I hope you reap the fruits of love, my sister. And the joy you sow through your music! Insha’Allah this is only the beginning “.

One thing is certain, she seems very happy for her little sister. To be continued!



