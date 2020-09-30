AMD’s roadmap for Ryzen 5000 series leaked

As we reach the end of September, it is very little left for AMD to enter an exciting month. AMD, which will introduce its new processors and graphics cards in October, aims to make an ambitious entry into the market. With the event to be held on October 8, Ryzen 5000 series processors, CEO Dr. It will be introduced with the special presentation of Lisa Su. Now, the roadmap for AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors has been leaked.

According to the leaks, not all processors will be released at once. Release dates are expected to split into two.

Roadmap revealed for AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors

With the event to be held on October 8, Ryzen 5000 series processors will be introduced and will be divided into two waves. In the first place, Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X processors were expected. According to the information provided by Uniko’s Hardware on Twitter, this expectation may be correct.

According to the leaked roadmap, Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800X processors, which will come with the first wave, will be released on October 20. In line with the roadmap leaked by Yuri Bubliy for AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 5 5600X processors are expected to be released later. Although AMD has not changed these previously set dates, leaks may not be 100 percent accurate.

As it is known, AMD skipped the 4000 series on the desktop side, except for the APU series, in order to avoid name confusion with its processors on the mobile side. If we look at the general features of the 5000 series processors, they will have the Zen 3 architecture, which will come with an advanced 7 nm lithography. As changes have been made in the architecture and core design, an average increase of 20 percent is expected on the performance side.

Processors that are expected to come with AM4 socket may be the last members of this socket family. Following the launch of the B550 and A520 motherboards, it is not yet known whether AMD will make a move for the X series motherboards.



