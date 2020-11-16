AMD’s Renoir Processors Are Coming to Mini PCs

Motherboard and hardware manufacturer Gigabyte is preparing to introduce its new BRIX Mini PC set with Zen 2 architecture AMD Renor processors. Renoir BRIXs are expected to receive upgrades on all fronts, including WiFi6 and 2.5GB Ethernet.

Taiwan-based hardware manufacturer Gigabyte will recently refresh its BRIX Mini-PC series with AMD Renoir processors with Zen 2 core architecture. On a page shared by the company, a product presentation was made for the next generation AMD BRIX with a very brief description and the note “Coming Soon”.

The hardware manufacturer has already unveiled the Intel Tiger Lake BRIX series, consisting of the Core i3-1115G, Core i5-11135G7 and Core i7-1165G7. These Mini PCs have PCIe Express 4.0, WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 4. However, the company also has the BRIX series, which includes the system on the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 series chip. With the arrival of Zen 2 architecture APUs, it can be said that Gigabyte’s product portfolio in the Mini-PC sector will expand considerably.

What will the BRIX Mini-PC series with Renoir processors offer?

Gigabyte will update the AMD BRIX series for the first time since the Raven Ridge series, which is now almost two years old. That’s why the next generation of Renoir devices will receive a major upgrade on nearly all fronts, including WiFi6 and 2.5GB Ethernet connectivity.

At this point, it is also stated that up to 4 displays that offer 4K resolution will be supported thanks to the Vega graphics card built into the AMD Renoir series. The main upgrade in devices will of course be the increase in computing performance that comes with 8 cores and 16 threads offered with the latest Ryzen 4000U processors.

As far as we understand from the promotional image, the Taiwanese company will offer the new BRIX series in two versions, “Tall” and “Slim”. It is currently unknown what other features of the new series will be or when it will be introduced. If there is a new announcement from the company on the subject, we will continue to share it with you.



