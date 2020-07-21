AMD’s new graphics processors Ryzen 4000 G Series

The Latest APUs for Desktop Computers. Ryzen 4000 G Series are AMD’s new integrated graphics processors that were introduced via video conference to the trade press and Meristation was on hand.

These APU’s are based on the 7 nanometer structure with which the Californian brand has been working, promising up to 60% better performance per computing unit and up to 2.5 times more power than the previous generation.

It is important to highlight that this linear will reach computers of different brands, these being the first to reach this type of equipment with 7nm x86 technology.

The models that will arrive are:

Ryzen 7 4700G with 8 cores and 16 threads with frequencies of 4.4 / 3.6 Ghz, a cache of 12 MB, 8 dedicated cores for graphics with frequencies up to 2100 Mhz and a consumption of 65W.

Ryzen 5 4600G with 6 cores and 12 threads with frequencies of 4.2 / 3.7 Ghz, an 11 MB cache, 7 dedicated cores for graphics with frequencies up to 1900 Mhz and a consumption of 65W.

Ryzen 3 4300G with 4 cores and 8 threads with frequencies of 4.0 / 3.8 Ghz, a cache of 6 MB, 6 dedicated cores for graphics with frequencies up to 1700 Mhz and a consumption of 65W.

Ryzen 7 4700GE with 8 cores and 16 threads with frequencies of 4.3 / 3.1 Ghz, a cache of 12 MB, 8 dedicated cores for graphics with frequencies up to 2000 Mhz and a consumption of 35W.

Ryzen 7 4600GE with 6 cores and 11 threads with frequencies of 4.2 / 3.3 Ghz, an 11 MB cache, 7 dedicated cores for graphics with frequencies up to 1900 Mhz and a consumption of 35W.

Ryzen 7 4300GE with 4 cores and 8 threads with frequencies of 4.0 / 3.5 Ghz, a cache of 6 MB, 6 dedicated cores for graphics with frequencies up to 1700 Mhz and a consumption of 35W.

Tests shown by AMD show a double digit advantage on Cinebench r20 1T and up to triple digit on Cinebench r20 nT and 3D Mark TimeSpy vs some ninth generation Intel processors.

Strictly in video games such as DOTA 2, Rocket League, CS: GO, Civilization VI, Hitman and GTA V the Ryzen 7 4700G promises to have up to triple digits in better performance with Full HD graphics in the lowest specifications vs the Intel Core i7-9700 .

For content creators, comparing these same processors, AMD’s processor promises to have considerably better performance vs. its ninth-generation Intel rival.

Ryzen 5 4600G for its part also shows superior performance both in video games and in the software to generate content vs the Intel Core i5-9500.

In this same presentation AMD let you see its new Athlon 3000 G Series linear that will consist of:

Athlon Gold 3150G with 4 cores and 4 threads at 3.9 Ghz, cache of 6 MB, Radeon graphics and consumption of 65W.

Athlon Gold 3150GE with 4 cores and 4 threads at 3.8 Ghz, 6 MB cache, Radeon graphics and 35W consumption.

Athlon Silver 3150GE with 2 cores and 4 threads at 3.4 Ghz, 5 MB cache, Radeon graphics and 35W consumption.

This series seeks to compete directly with the Pentium Gold G5600, Pentium Gold G5400 and the Celeron G4930, providing essential performance for consumption of multimedia content and basic Windows functions.

And for business desktops, AMD introduced the Ryzen Pro 4000 linear with a strong focus on security with a dedicated processor, memory encryption system, up to 31% faster vs. Core i7-9700 vPro and 43% better performance per watt.



