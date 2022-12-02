AMD Zen 4 3D Leaks Suggest Announcement at CES 2023

According to leaks, AMD may be preparing a “3D” update of its Zen 4 processors. Brand new processors will be ready for release in early January, and the announcement will take place at CES 2023.

It’s been a hot minute since AMD released its Zen 4 processors, and while they’re really strong, they don’t fly off the shelves. No matter how you look at it, getting a 13th-generation Intel processor looks much more profitable if you look at the cost of building and buying a new PC.

This has led to quite impressive discounts on Zen 4 processors. Nevertheless, AMD hopes to strike back. According to the Korean edition of QuasarZone, gamers have something to wait for.

There will be three Ryzen 7000X 3D models.

According to the leaks, there will be three chip variants. First comes the 16-core version, presumably Ryzen 9 7950X3D, and the 12-core model is 7900X3D. Finally, an 8-core version will appear — Ryzen 7700X3D or 78000X3D. However, the official classification has reportedly not yet been confirmed.

Possible release date of AMD Zen 4 3D

According to the leak, AMD Zen 4 3D processors will be released on January 23. However, since this is just a rumor, and by no means official, be sure to treat it with a degree of skepticism. We should see more information at CES 2023 if it is confirmed.

Will there be any discounts on Zen 4?

Existing AMD Zen 4 processors have already received quite substantial discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, it seems that prices have not yet returned to their normal indicators. It is unclear whether this will be a permanent price reduction or not, but it is certainly in AMD’s interest to ensure an increase in market share on the AM5 platform.