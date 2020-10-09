AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 ambitious in gaming

AMD has announced the new Ryzen 5000 processor series for desktop systems, featuring next-generation Zen 3 architecture and the first chips to mark the biggest leap ever for desktop chips.

AMD is also raising expectations by claiming that the new Ryzen 5900X is “the best gaming processor in the world”. The new chips will go on sale abroad on November 5th, starting at $ 299 for the entry-level Ryzen 5 5600X model.

Like last year’s Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 desktop chips that these new models replaced, the new 5000 series processors still use AMD’s 7nm manufacturing process. However, in addition to a complete redesign of the chipset and higher maximum speed increase, a higher version offers a 19 percent increase in commands per cycle. (The new chipsets are transitioning directly to the Ryzen 5000 series brand to avoid any confusion of the new Zen 3 chips with Zen 2-based Ryzen 4000 desktop chips that AMD has released over the summer for prebuilt systems.)

AMD says replacing the Zen 2 CPU with a comparable Zen 3 model (new chips are becoming compatible with older motherboards after a firmware update) provides an average 26 percent improvement for customers while maintaining TDP and core counts.

AMD is making the start with four new Zen 3 CPUs. The premium Ryzen 9 5950X model with 16 cores, 32 threads and a maximum acceleration speed of 4.9 GHz will be sold for $ 799. $ 549 Ryzen 9 5900X with 12 cores, 32 threads, and a maximum speed boost of 4.8 GHz; The Ryzen 7 5800X with eight cores, 16 threads and a maximum acceleration speed of 4.7 GHz and the Ryzen 7 5800X at $ 299 with six cores, 12 threads and a maximum acceleration speed of 4.6 GHz are also included in the series.

AMD RYZEN 5000 ZEN 3 CPUs Model Core / Thread TDP (Watt) Boosted / Base Frequency (GHz) Cache (MB) Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16C/32T 105W Up to 4.9 / 3.4 GHz 72 $799 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12C/24T 105W Up to 4.8 / 3.7 GHz 70 $549 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8C/16T 105W Up to 4.7 / 3.8 GHz 36 $449 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6C/12T 65W Up to 4.6 / 3.7 GHz 35 $299

In particular, each of these chips is offered with a price increase of $ 50 compared to the original prices of comparable Zen 2 CPUs in 2019. All four new CPUs will be available abroad from November 5th.

With its new product line, AMD is directly targeting the Core i9-10900K model, which Intel has previously boasted of and launched as “the world’s fastest game processor”. While AMD’s chips can’t beat Intel 10th Gen chips at full clock speed (Intel’s best chip maxes out at 5.3GHz, Ryzen 5950X (AMD’s fastest new chip) peaks at 4.9GHz) AMD’s improved power efficiency and offers other advantages such as higher core, thread.

The company also points to benchmarks claiming that the Ryzen 9 5900X has managed to beat Intel’s i9-10900K processor in break-even performance for a wide variety of games, including League of Legends, Dota 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more. (Intel’s chip is still winning the fight on the Battlefield V side, and we’ll have to wait and see how third-party benchmarks rank before we can make a real judgment here.)

Of course, there is a need for a new GPU as well as a new CPU. AMD will also start selling Radeon RX 6000 “Big Navi” graphics cards, which are entirely built on the next generation RDNA 2 architecture. The official announcement of this series will be made on October 28 and details will be announced. The new cards are expected to be AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s RTX 3000 GPU series. The company promises to play 4K games at higher than 60fps at ultra settings for Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Gears 5.

However, Intel’s response to AMD will not be long. Intel announced that it will release its 11th generation Rocket Lake CPUs in early 2021.



