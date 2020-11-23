AMD will help NVIDIA and Intel! Here are the details

Introducing the new RX 6000 series graphics cards on October 28, AMD made an ambitious entry into the market. Introducing some software innovations such as Rage Mode and Smart Access Memory (SAM) with new graphics cards, AMD gained a small advantage over its competitors. RX 6000 series graphics cards provide more performance with Ryzen 5000 series processors thanks to SAM. Now, AMD has stated that they can help NVIDIA and Intel for the Smart Access Memory feature if they want.

You can find the overclocking record broken with the RX 6800 XT below.

AMD Smart Access Memory feature may also come for NVIDIA and Intel

The Smart Access Memory feature that comes with the RX 6000 series is a feature that allows the processor and graphics card to work more effectively. Thanks to this feature, the processor can access all the memory on the graphics card and there is a slight increase in performance. While this increase is between 4 and 13 percent compared to the game, the increase in FHD resolution is much higher.

For now, the Smart Access Memory feature can be activated when a graphics card from the RX 6000 series and a processor from the Ryzen 5000 series are used together. However, NVIDIA thinks that the Smart Access Memory feature developed by AMD can be applied universally if they can agree with the manufacturers. In an interview with PC World’s Scott Herkelman from AMD, we were asked whether this was possible.

Herkelman, on the other hand, said, “Intel will have to work on its processors with motherboard manufacturers. Our competitors have some work to do. To be more specific, our Radeon team will work with Intel to prepare them. Our Ryzen team will also work with NVIDIA. Some conversations are currently going on between companies. If they want to enable this feature on AMD platforms, we will not stop them. Hope they work for it. At the end of the day, the players win, and that’s all that matters. We are only the fastest company to do this because we are the only company in the world to produce graphics cards and processors at the same time. found in the description.

If the Smart Access Memory feature offered by AMD reaches a certain standard, it can have a huge impact on the gaming world. Game developers also play a big role in this. Because the SAM feature creates an effect of 14% in 1440p resolution in AC Valhalla, while a 6% effect occurs in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.



