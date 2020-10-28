AMD unveils series to compete with Nvidia RTX 3000

AMD today unveiled three new Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards that will target Nvidia’s latest RTX 3000 Series GPUs. There’s a Radeon RX 6800 XT ($ 649) versus RTX 3080. The Radeon RX 6800 ($ 579), comparable to the RTX 2080 Ti or RTX 3070, and finally the Radeon RX 6900 XT ($ 999), which will compete with Nvidia’s giant RTX 3090.

All three graphics cards are based on AMD’s latest RDNA 2 technology found in the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The latest Radeon cards will support hardware-accelerated ray tracing for next-generation games. And AMD promises to go head to head with Nvidia in 4K and 1440p PC gaming.

The new Radeon RX 6800 XT for $ 649 is specifically targeting Nvidia’s RTX 3080. In 4K and 1440p games, it is offered at a price of $ 50 cheaper than Nvidia’s newest card and on top of that, it promises performance that exceeds that card. It is equipped with 16GB GDDR6 memory, 2015 MHz base clock frequency, 2250 MHz increased clock frequency, 20.74 teraflops GPU performance and 72 total compute units.

AMD also shared some preliminary results showing that the Radeon RX 6800 XT surpassed the RTX 3080 in 4K, in Battlefield V, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Forza Horizon 4 and more. In addition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider gives the same level of results as RTX 3080 in Gears 5 and Doom Eternal. If these results are similar across a wider range of games, then the Radeon RX 6800 XT certainly looks promising for a solid 4K gaming performance.

AMD’s own benchmarks are also showing similar results with the same games tested at 1440p. AMD is making these performance improvements while keeping the power draw less than Nvidia’s RTX 3080. While the RX 6800 XT draws up to 300 watts, the RTX 3080 draws up to 320 watts.

Next up is the $ 579 overseas Radeon RX 6800, which targets Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti card. According to AMD, the limited number of games the company has tested in both 4K and 1440p beats Nvidia’s old card or achieves the same level of results. It comes with 60 compute units, 1815 MHz base clock, 2105 MHz boost clock, 16.17 teraflops GPU performance and 16GB GDDR6 memory.

Interestingly, the basic level 6800 graphics processor draws 250 watts of power. There’s only 10 watts less power hammer than Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition. AMD hasn’t shared comparisons with the new RTX 3070, but if it can compete with or beat Nvidia’s latest $ 499 overseas card, then it could be another great option for 1440p.

Finally, there is the $ 999 RX 6900 XT, which will compete with Nvidia’s RTX 3090. While Nvidia is positioning the RTX 3090 for 8K gaming; Its large 24GB memory increases the possibility of it being used as a Titan replacement by productivity and creativity-oriented businesses. AMD did not choose to increase the memory value to the same level as its competitor. Instead, it kept the RX 6900 XT in 16GB of GDDR6 memory and consequently offers it at a competitive price.

AMD has increased its computing units to 80 in total here, but the core clock frequency stays at 2015 MHz. There is also an increased clock frequency of 2250 MHz. All of these result in 23.04 teraflops of GPU performance. According to AMD’s own benchmarks, performance against the RTX 3090 seems much more mixed. RX 6900 XT; While it manages to beat the RTX 3090 comfortably in Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4 and Gears 5, it either loses or performs at the same levels in other games.

All three new Radeon RX 6000 Series cards all use the traditional 2.5 slot design, with normal PCIe connections, a triple fan system that cools the cards. AMD didn’t do the flashy job Nvidia did to shrink its PCB, nor did it introduce a new 12-pin power connector.

We see that AMD has chosen 16 GB of GDDR6 memory for all three of its new Radeon cards. This is more than what exists on the RTX 3070 (8GB) and RTX 3080 (10GB), but less than the 24GB found on the RTX 3090. Both the RTX 3080 and 3090 cards from Nvidia use faster GDDR6X modules. However, AMD avoids using higher-speed modules that are more expensive and consume more power.

Instead, the company aims for productivity improvements with a new Infinity Cache design. Infinity Cache is the biggest part of AMD’s memory improvements here. With modern GPUs, gaming in 4K can often be limited by memory bandwidth. AMD hopes to respond to some of these demands with a larger, more capable cache instead of the higher-speed GDDR6X.

AMD uses a high-speed 128MB cache based on the company’s Zen 3 L3 CPU cache design. This promises to offer twice the bandwidth optimized for graphics use. All this means that these latest Radeon cards are able to feed data to the graphics line more efficiently and provide performance improvements without significant increases in power consumption. AMD’s goal here was to double the performance of the previous RX 5700 XT card with only a slight increase in power consumption.

Because these cards are all RDNA 2-based, this means they support Microsoft’s DirectX12 Ultimate APIs and even DirectStorage when available. This includes hardware accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading. Load times on certain NVMe drivers will be further shortened when DirectStorage is fully enabled on Windows in 2021. In addition, AMD includes a “rage mode” for easy and stable overclocking on these cards.

While AMD promises to go head-to-head with Nvidia in 4K games and more, the biggest missing piece of this competition is the lack of an element equivalent to Nvidia’s DLSS. Nvidia’s AI-powered super-sampling technology has become transformative for the games that support it. It offers great image quality and higher frame rates by simply changing a game setting.

AMD is testing a new supersampling feature to improve performance during ray tracing, AMD told The Verge site. The company states that the super sampling technology will be open and cross-platform. This means that it can come to next generation consoles such as Xbox Series X and PS5. AMD is working on this technology with a number of partners and expects strong industry support. Unfortunately, the technology under development will not be ready for the release of these three new Radeon RX 6000 Series cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series release date

Both the Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 will be available abroad on November 18th. Radeon RX 6900 XT will be in stores abroad on December 8. While AMD was unable to meet or exceed Nvidia’s RTX 3070 prices, the $ 50 downside price difference on the RX 6800 XT and RTX 3080 looks remarkable. It will all depend on whether AMD’s performance promises meet Nvidia’s latest cards. If the expectations are met, it looks like these will be great alternatives for those looking to upgrade their GPU in the coming months.



