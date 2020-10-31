AMD, the gaming performance of the RX 6000 series!

Introducing the new RX 6000 series graphics cards on October 28, AMD made an ambitious entry than expected. As the RTX 3080, AMD has also proven to be competitive with the RTX 3090 rival, the RX 6900 XT. In particular, the prices of the RX 6900 XT and RX 6800 XT cards are more affordable than their competitors. Now, the gaming performance of Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards has been shared by AMD. The values ​​taken for the game are explained in detail with graphics.

Switching to the RDNA 2 architecture, AMD has come to a very good position, especially in terms of performance per watt.

Gaming performance of Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards

AMD, which is in a good position against its opponent, may lose its snowball effect if it has software problems. For this reason, we can say that the most critical stage for the American silicon manufacturer is the 2-month period after the cards are released. AMD graphics cards, which can achieve an average performance increase of 10 percent with Smart Acces Memory and Rage Mode, work better with Ryzen 5000 series processors.

When we look at the 4K resolution gaming tests shared by a user named @ harukaze5719 on Twitter, the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards have impressed users with their gaming performance. It was stated that the Ryzen 9 5900X was used on the processor side in the tested system. This, of course, causes an increase in the performance of AMD graphics cards thanks to Smart Access Memory. AMD has aimed to put itself in an advantageous position both as a graphics card and processor manufacturer.

While the performance differences are almost the same in 2K resolution, game optimizations can change the fate of some cards at this point. For example, in Forza Horizon 4, even the RX 6800 has passed the RTX 3090. This is of course due to the fact that some games are compatible with AMD and some are NVIDIA.

Above, you can see the properties of the test system and the drivers used. In addition, the graphics settings of the tested games have been shared.



