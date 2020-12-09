AMD Tests RX 6000M Series Mobile GPUs

NVIDIA and AMD competition is heating up on the mobile platform after the desktop.AMD is working on RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards as well as RX 6000M series mobile GPUs. According to Patrick Schur, multiple mobile graphics chips are being prepared based on the Navi 22, Navi 23 and Navi 24 GPU series.

It looks like AMD will initially roll out mid and entry-level GPUs. On the desktop side, there are high-end cards with Navi 21 GPU yet. The upcoming RX 6700 desktop series will use Navi 21 GPUs.

To summarize, said mobile graphics processors may belong to sequential models such as RX 6700M, RX 6600M, RX 6500M and RX 5300M.

Navi 23 GPU

There are currently three Navi 23 graphics chips mentioned for the RX 6000M family. These chips will have 90W, 80W and 65W TGP (Total Graphics Power) respectively. TBP values ​​may be slightly higher, but it is unlikely to exceed 100W as it is designed for laptops.

Navi 24 GPU

AMD is also testing at least two variants of the Navi 24 GPU. The Navi 24 XM GPU will come with a cTGP (Configurable Total Graphics Power) ranging up to 35W, 42.5W, and 50W. So laptop manufacturers will decide which TGP value to choose for their designs.

The second separate GPU will be based on Navi 24 XML silicon and will have a 25W TGP limitation. This chip will likely replace the RX 5300M.

Navi 22 GPU

He also touched on the Navi 22 graphics chips, which were more powerful after the leak. The first version is said to have 146W TGP power and 190 bit memory interface. In addition, 6 different memory chips will be used with the GPU. The total memory capacity, which is more important for us, is not mentioned.

It is stated that another chip based on Navi 22 silicon can be configured with three different TGPs, 90, 110 and 135W. Additionally, the GPU uses a 160-bit memory interface.

Expectations from the RX 6000M Series

Just like on the desktop front, we can now expect a more competitive AMD in the notebook segment. RX 6000 series graphics cards with RDNA 2 architecture came with Infinity 128 MB Infinity Cache caches. For laptops, lower Infinity memory such as 32 MB can be used.

In addition to graphics cards, Ryzen 5000 Cezanne series mobile processors will also be introduced soon. In this context, we can see Smart Access Memory, another important feature, on AMD-based notebook computers.



