AMD Smart Access Memory feature to Intel processors!

AMD introduced the new processors Ryzen 5000 series on October 8. Described as the most powerful game processors in the market, the Ryzen 5000 series brought some software advantages. One of them is the AMD Smart Access Memory feature. According to the latest news, AMD Smart Access Memory feature is coming to Intel processors.

SMA feature, introduced by AMD, strengthens the connection between the graphics card and the processor, allowing access to all of the memory on the graphics card.

Intel processors with AMD Smart Access Memory feature

The Smart Memory Access feature that comes with the RX 6000 series graphics cards causes a performance increase of 4 to 13 percent, depending on the game. However, this feature required a processor from the Ryzen 5000 series and a graphics card from the RX 6000 series in the first place. However, as a result of the negotiations between companies, the possibility of SMA technology to spread globally has emerged.

AMD, Intel and NVIDIA have announced that they will help them with SMA if they want. However, since they are the only company that produces both video cards and processors at the same time, they also stated that the advantages are in themselves. After a short while, the AMD Smart Access Memory feature for Intel processors was seen on the Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero motherboard.

Thanks to the SMA feature under the name of Re-Size BAR Support, Intel processor and AMD graphics card could be used together. In the above performance test, there was a performance increase of approximately 13 percent in the Forza Horizon 4 game. The video card used in this test system was the RX 6800 XT, while the processor was the Core i7-10700K.

Although the Smart Access Memory feature has come quickly to Intel processors, it is not yet known when it will come to NVIDIA graphics cards. This harmony between RTX 3000 series and Intel processors can put AMD’s hand in some trouble. However, AMD stated in the interview that the actors are more important to them.



