AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor, New Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro

Lenovo introduced new IdeaPad laptops for the year 2021. One of these devices, the IdeaPad 5 Pro, will come with AMD’s Ryzen mobile processor.

With the arrival of 2021, technology companies started to announce their new models. Lenovo also organized an event where it introduced its new laptops. One of the laptops at the event was the IdeaPad 5 Pro.

According to the company’s statement, the IdeaPad 5 Pro, one of the most powerful IdeaPad models to date, will come with the H series AMD Ryzen mobile processor and the next generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics processors. Some variations will have 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD.

Large screen, enhanced performance

The new IdeaPad 5 Pro has a screen size of 16:10. The screen / surface ratio of the 16-inch laptop is stated as 90%. This makes it easier and wider to use in productivity and multi-window usage than standard 16: 9 screens. The refresh rate of the screen was announced as 90 Hz.

Lenovo also said the device will have a large touch panel compared to previous IdeaPad models, and its keys will be enhanced, soft-press keys. This means easier use.

New Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro arriving in spring

The new IdeaPad 5 Pro models will go on sale between March 2021 and May 2021, although it varies from country to country. The regions where the device will go on sale include the USA, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Lenovo will also release a 14-inch variation of this model. This device, which will not be released in North America, will arrive in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in March 2021. What do you think about this device? Do you think Lenovo will be able to achieve success with the IdeaPad series?