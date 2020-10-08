AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X introduced!

AMD, which has been planning to introduce its new processors for a long time, stated that it will organize the event today with its announcement in the past weeks. Ryzen 9 5950X, 5900X, 5800X and 5600X processors were introduced with the special presentation of CEO Lisa Su and his team. So what are the features of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X processors? Let’s see it all together.

As it is known, AMD skipped the Ryzen 4000 series in the desktop section to avoid name confusion with the mobile side.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X features

The long-awaited AMD’s new Ryzen processors were introduced at the event held tonight. Processors with 7 nm lithography promise a huge performance increase, although there is no improvement on this side. One of the main reasons for this is the core and cache design that AMD has re-developed. Normally having 4 cores and cache in a single module, AMD has managed to keep all cores and caches together in the new design.

One of the most striking details among the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 5950X features is that it has a TDP value of 105W. The processor, which consists of 16 cores and 32 threads, has a total of 72 MB L2 + L3 cache size. On the frequency speed side, the processor with a 3.4 GHz base and 4.9 GHz turbo frequency has experienced an average performance increase of 25 percent compared to its predecessor Ryzen 3950X.

The AMD team, which has gone to a new design with the Zen 3 architecture, has experienced a 19 percent increase on the IPC side, although they remain in 7 nm lithography. IPC means the number of transactions the processor can do in one cycle. If a processor’s processing performance per cycle increases, we can roughly say that its performance increases at the same rate. The processors that come with an undivided 8 core design have experienced a significant increase in single core performance, especially. The 5000 series, which is on average 20 percent better in performance per watt compared to the Ryzen 3000 series, is 2.8 times more successful than the 10900K.

On the gaming side, AMD processors, which can literally surpass Intel processors for the first time, seem to have overcome the performance problems in a single core. While the performance differences were shared with a table, it was stated that this difference was more in games such as CS GO and League of Legends. In addition to all these, CEO Lisa Su stated that the Ryzen 5000 series are the processors with the strongest gaming performance on the market.

It would be wrong to consider a processor consisting of 16 cores and 32 threads as a game processor only. Stating in his presentation that the 5950X was developed for both players and professionals, Lisa Su shared a table showing the performance difference of the 5950X with the 10900K in professional applications.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X features

One of the processors shown with the event introduced today is the 5900X, the brother of the flagship 5950X. The processor, which consists of 12 cores and 24 threads, has a total L2 + L3 cache size of 70 MB. The 5900X, which comes with 105W TDP value like its older brother 5950X, has 3.7 GHz base and 4.8 GHz turbo frequency.

The improvements made to the 3000 series on the game side are revealed by the Shadow of the Tomb Raider comparison. The Ryzen 9 5900X delivered an average of 40 FPS more than its counterpart Ryzen 9 3900XT. It was also stated by AMD that the test system was exactly the same, only the processors were changed.

Ryzen 5900X, which gives more performance than its rival Intel Core i9-10900K in many games, has opened this difference especially in games such as CS: GO and League of Legends. When it comes to the Cinebench test, the i9-10900K completed this test in 08:56 minutes, while the 5900X managed to complete the same test in 07:42 minutes.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X features prove AMD’s claim in the processor market. At the end of the presentation, Lisa Su, who showed live a three-fan graphics card from the RX 6000 series, also stated that they were excited for October 28.

Ryzen 5000 series processors, the last member of the AM4 socket, are officially compatible with A520 – B550 and X570 motherboards. In addition, it was stated that the B450 and X470 series motherboards will also be supported for the Ryzen 5000 series. Support for these motherboards may vary depending on the motherboard model and manufacturer.

Intel’s 12th generation desktop processors will arrive in 2021. It would not be wrong to say that the most profitable people in this situation are the consumers while the competition is increasing.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X price

With the event, the prices of the traders have also been announced. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X price is $ 799, and the price of the 5900X is $ 549. It is also stated that all processors will be available worldwide on November 5.



