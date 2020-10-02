With October 8 approaching, there is little time left for AMD to introduce its new processors. The American silicon manufacturer, which will introduce its new processors and graphics cards in October, aims to make an ambitious entry into the market in both sectors. Criticized on the processor side for single core performance, AMD apparently solves this problem. According to the leaked test, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X surprises with its performance.

With the event to be held on October 8, it is expected that Ryzen 5950X, 5900X, 5800X and 5600X processors will be introduced in the first place.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X performance leaked

In order to avoid name confusion with the mobile side, AMD switched directly to the 5000 series, and changed its new processors to an architectural level. Although there was no major development on the lithography side, due to the architectural change, CEO Dr. A huge performance boost was promised by Lisa Su. It seems AMD has given a lot of thought to the one-core performance issue that has been criticized frequently.

In the CPU-Z test leaked by Twitter user @ 9550pro, the performance of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with code name 100-000000061-08 has been revealed. Composed of 12 cores and 24 threads, the processor has achieved 652 points on the single-core side and 9481 points on the multi-core side. To make a comparison with the Ryzen 9 3900X, there has been a performance increase of 25 percent on the single-core side and 15 percent on the multi-core side.

Comparing the Ryzen 9 5900X with the Ryzen 7 3700X, there is a performance increase of 27 percent on the single-core side and 75 percent on the multi-core side. Processors that will come with the Zen 3 architecture will most likely be the last members of the AM4 socket. With the AM5 platform, AMD aims to offer advanced features such as USB 4.0 and DDR5 RAM.



