What just happened? A report on the sales of the German hardware retailer Mindfactory has appeared online, and this is both good and bad news for AMD. The positive thing is that its processors are ahead of Intel both in terms of the number of units sold and in terms of revenue. Unfortunately, its Zen 4-based chips are still selling poorly, accounting for only 15% of the total sales of Team Red processors.

Redditor Ingebor published a report of the European retail giant a few hours ago. It contains data for the last 12 months, most of which concerns the holiday season.

An interesting section of the report shows the market share for December, depending on the CPU architecture. AMD chip sales outpaced Intel’s with a total share of 63%. This will obviously please Lisa Su and the company, but a less pleasant sight is the relatively weak performance of Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) desktop processors based on Zen 4.

The latest AMD processors accounted for only 15% of all processor sales. This is only slightly more than the Zen3/Ryzen 5000G (Cezanne) — 13%, and almost five times less than the Zen3/Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer), which account for 71% of all AMD sales.

It’s the same story with income. AMD surpassed Intel with a total 59% share of the processor market in December, while Ryzen 7000’s 24% lagged far behind Vermeer’s 68%.

By comparison, Intel’s newest Raptor Lake chips were the best-selling processors in December (46%), slightly ahead of its predecessor, Alder Lake (43%). Raptor Lake was also Intel’s largest source of revenue by a wide margin (63%).

In October, we heard that Zen 4 was not selling as well as expected, and this was due to the current economic climate. Despite the positive reviews and several discounts, it seems that AMD processors are still not flying off the shelves.

As for individual processors, Ryzen 7 5800X3D tops the sales list, followed by Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X. Intel’s highest result was the Core i5 12400F, which took fourth place. Meanwhile, the best-selling Zen 4 processor was the Ryzen 7 7700X in 12th place.

Both companies will release new processors soon. AMD is preparing 65-watt variants of Ryzen 7000 chips other than X, and reportedly three Ryzen 7000 X3D processors, while Intel is preparing 65-watt Raptor Lake processors other than K.