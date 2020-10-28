AMD Ryzen 7 surprises with the 5800X CPU-Z score!

Introducing its new processors on October 8, AMD had a very ambitious entry into the market. CEO Dr. According to Lisa Su, the new 5000 series processors are the best game processors on the market. Although the tests cannot be performed because the products are not on the market yet, the leaked synthetic tests strengthen this claim. Now, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU-Z score has been leaked. The processors will go on sale worldwide on October 5th.

The 5000 series Ryzen processors will be compatible with 500 series motherboards in the first place, and with 400 series motherboards from 2021.

AMD Ryzen 7 surpasses i9-10900K with 5800X CPU-Z score

With the Ryzen 5000 series, AMD has increased its claim in the processor market. Synthetic tests leaked so far have already complicated Intel’s plans for 2021. Under normal circumstances, AMD was not as good as Intel processors on the single-core side, and it was preferred by the gamers because its performance was considered sufficient for its price. However, things may be changing.

In line with the information we shared with you yesterday morning, the Ryzen 9 5950X had the highest single core score, surpassing the Intel Core i9-10900K. Now the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU-Z and single core score have been leaked. As a result of the tests leaked by @TUM_APISAK and CPU-Z validator, the Ryzen 7 5800X scored 650 points on the single-core side and 6593 points on the multi-core side. Moreover, this test was done when the processor was running at 4.4 GHz. The Ryzen 7 5800X’s maximum frequency speed is 4.7 GHz.

When we look at the list, Intel Core i9-10900K, which is not actually a competitor of the 5800X, has been passed with 66 points on the single core side. Although it is not yet known how the 11th generation Intel processors will come, Intel plans to introduce 12th generation processors in 2021. For this reason, 11th generation processors may not sound assertive. This could mean that AMD will dominate the market until the 12th generation processors come out.

In addition to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU-Z score, the flagship of the series, AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, managed to get 690 points on the single-core side and 13.306 points on the multi-core side in the CPU-Z test. The Ryzen 9 5950X, which scored 3693 points in the Passmark single-core test, scored 517 points to its closest Intel competitor i9-10900K. While the answer to be given by Intel is already very important, the increase of competition will of course be in the interest of the consumer. Because even though AMD offered really good performance in its new processors, the prices increased.

We also hope that the same competition will come to the graphics cards. Following the introduction of the RTX 3000 series, how AMD will respond with the RX 6000 series will be revealed with the event it will organize today.



