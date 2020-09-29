AMD Ryzen 7 5800X features and test leaked!

With October 8 approaching, there is little time left for AMD to introduce its new Ryzen processors. Although there were many rumors, it was not known whether the new processors would belong to the 4000 series or the 5000 series. However, according to the leaked information, AMD will bypass the 4000 series and switch directly to the 5000 series. Along with the leaks, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X features and performance testing also surfaced.

With a change in micro-architecture, AMD stated that they achieved the performance increase expected from a new architecture.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X features and performance test revealed

Recently, we saw the AMD Ryzen 5700U processor in the Ashes of the Singularity test. We have stated that AMD, which has switched to the 5000 series on the mobile side, can skip the 4000 series and directly switch to the 5000 series, as there is no name confusion on the desktop side. According to the tests revealed by the Twitter user TUM_APISAK, the predictions came true and AMD switched to the 5000 series.

Unfortunately, due to some limitations of the test, clock speeds were not revealed among the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X features. The processor, which takes about 59 FPS in Crazy 4K resolution, has been able to reach up to 5800 points. For comparison, the Intel Core i9-10900K managed to get an average of 60 FPS and 5900 points in Crazy 4K resolution from the same test. Considering that the Ryzen 5800X is an 8-core / 16-thread and 10900K is a 10-core / 20-thread processor, AMD seems to want an ambitious entry into 2021.

The 5000 series, which will come with the Zen 3 architecture, will most likely use the AM4 platform. Considering the core count of the 5800X, the Ryzen 5900X is expected to come with 12 cores / 16 threads and the 5950X with 16 cores / 32 threads. Processors with an advanced 7 nm lithography are expected to experience a good level of performance improvement thanks to the modified microarchitecture.

The new processors were announced by CEO Dr. It will be introduced with the presentation of Lisa Su.



