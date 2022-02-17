AMD Ryzen 6000: Check Out The 7 Best New Processors

AMD announced, this Thursday (17), the launch of the new line of AMD Ryzen 6000 processors, from the Rembrandt family. The parts, which will arrive equipped in notebook models later this February, have news such as the Zen 3+ architecture, RDNA2 integrated graphics and a general focus on improving performance (in everyday tasks and games) and energy efficiency.

Taking advantage of the launch, which also featured benchmark tests, TecMundo prepared a list of the best new features in the line of processors for notebooks. Check out the complete list below.

1. Zen 3+ Architecture

The new Zen 3+ architecture promises much more performance and efficiency. According to AMD, the build model gives much more control over each processing thread and each processor clock.

With this, it is possible to guarantee by the hardware a greater speed in the changes of the computer’s state, from hibernation mode to on, better control the energy in case there is a very high cache miss and also put triggers to leave a core in standby if it is not being used, for example.

2. Energy Consumption and Efficiency

According to AMD, the Ryzen 6000 line is the best for ultra-thin and thin notebooks and still guarantees the best performance below 20 Watts. In the case of computers up to 15 W, there is a guarantee of 40% higher base clocks, a 1.17 times jump in CPU performance, 1.81 times better graphics usage and, generally speaking, up to 3 hours more battery life.

Check out, below, the performance of the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, for ultra-thin notebooks, in relation to an Intel model and its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 5800U:

3. RDNA 2

The graphics architecture of the chips is RDNA 2, the same used in the current generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X). This build offers 54% more performance per watt over the previous generation RDNA, for example.

The models presented so far feature the integrated Radeon 680M and Radeon 660M cards. The RDNA2 graphics chips present in the APUs have up to 12 CUs (Processing Units), up to 2.4 GHz maximum GPU frequency, 1.5 times the bandwidth and twice the cache.

Also new is that the architecture has a high performance ray tracing acceleration feature, the “Ray Accelerator”. It is specialized hardware that handles ray intersection, providing an order of magnitude increase in intersection performance compared to a software implementation.

4. In-game graphics

The RDNA 2 architecture and overall build of AMD Ryzen 6000 processors promise that games can run at a resolution of 1920 x 1080, including AAA titles in the low preset. Among the factors that guarantee this performance are the highest clocks and the highest PCIe bandwidth.

AMD cites in the presentation the better graphics performance of titles like Deathloop, Back 4 Blood, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077, comparing the Ryzen 9 5900HX processors (the most powerful of the new line and with the GeForce GPU 3080) with the new Ryzen 7 6800U (in conjunction with the Radeon 6800S GPU).

5. Extended Battery

According to AMD, the processor series guarantees the best battery performance on the market. The Ryzen 9 6900HS, which is a processor aimed at thin gaming notebooks, delivers 2.62 times better performance per watt of power consumed than a Core i9-12900HK processor, for example.

Overall, AMD promises extended battery life up to 24 hours, as the 6nm build, combined with microarchitecture upgrades, can deliver more efficiency. The hardware was built to offer new power management tools and a new adaptive control framework.

Despite the promise, AMD’s tests were done only with video playback, with the screen brightness at 150 nits and with the machines disconnected from the internet.

6. Microsoft Pluton

AMD Ryzen 6000 processors are the first x86 architecture processors to fully support Windows 11 security tools, including Microsoft Pluton. Released in collaboration with AMD, Intel and Qualcomm, Pluton takes an approach of protecting computers from the CPU core itself, which removes vectors of attack integers.

According to Microsoft, the security processor design “will make it significantly more difficult for attackers to hide in the operating system, as well as improve the ability to protect against physical attacks, prevent theft of credentials and encryption keys, and provide the ability to recover from software bugs”.

7. Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the chips from the Rembrandt family promise to excel in new technologies. In addition to Wi-Fi 6E, the chips support USB 4 on certified systems, guaranteeing speeds of up to 40 gbps, and support for PCIe 4.0 and LPDDR5 memory. Check out all the connections below:

USB 4;

PCI-E;

WiFi 6E;

BT LE 5.2;

DDR (LPDDR5 up to 6400 MT/s and DDR5 up to 4800 MT/s);

HDMI 2.1;

DisplayPort 2.