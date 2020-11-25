Outperforming its rival Intel in performance comparisons, the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors have offered new generation processors, which they promise to meet the needs of gamers and artists at a high level. We hope that this article, where we discuss the price and features of AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, will help you in the point of choice.

Ryzen 5000 series processors produced by AMD with the Zen 3 architecture have been put on the market recently. AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors produced by AMD for desktop computers give much better performance results than the previous generation 3000 series processors, while leaving its rival Intel behind.

AMD, which is thought to have achieved its greatest success so far, seems to have taken the ropes in the desktop processors market dominated by Intel, with the 5GHz speed barrier that it broke thanks to its Zen 3 architecture. Let’s examine 4 models of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series, which have just entered the market.

AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor models:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Number of cores: 16

The number of threads: 32

Frequency rate: 3.4GHz (4.9GHz Max Boost)

Cache: 72 MB

Power consumption: 105W

Price: $ 799

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, the highest and most expensive model of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series, offers users the highest level of performance for both professional gamers and professional designers.

It would be appropriate to call the new monster of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series and the manufacturer for the Ryzen 9 5950X, which stands out with its low power consumption compared to the performance and processing power obtained. Regardless of which area you use, with the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, there is no reason for you not to do the job you want.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Number of cores: 12

The number of threads: 24

Frequency rate: 3.7GHz (4.8GHz Max Boost)

Cache: 70MB

Power consumption: 105W

Price: $ 549

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, the most powerful model of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series after 5950X, impresses with its game and software performance like all models of the series. With 12 cores and a frequency of 3.7GHz, the model, which has a price of $ 250 more affordable than the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, meets the expectations of users in terms of gaming and design.

If you are a die-hard gamer following current games or are dealing with high-performance video and design, AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is a very good option for you.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Number of cores: 8

The number of threads: 16

Frequency rate: 3.8GHz (4.7GHz Max Boost)

Cache: 36 MB

Power consumption: 105W

Price: 449 dollars

For AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8 cores and 36 MB cache, we can say the middle segment of the series. The model, which has a slightly more affordable price than the 5900X, offers better performance compared to its equivalent processors in the 3000 series and its competitor Intel’s processors in the same segment.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Number of cores: 6

The number of threads: 12

Frequency rate: 3.7GHz (4.6GHz Max Boost)

Cache: 35 MB

Power consumption: 65W

Price: $ 299

Among the AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, the most affordable model is the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, AMD’s new price / performance monster. Like all other models of the series, the Ryzen 5 5600X, which is produced with 7nm processor technology, makes a difference to the price / performance models of the previous generation such as AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Amd Ryzen 5 2600.

With a budget-friendly price of $ 299, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X seems to be the most demanding model.

AMD has the upper hand in single core performance with the Ryzen 5000 series:

Prior to the announcement of AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, AMD lagged behind Intel in single-core performance with its current models. Achieving an IPC increase of up to 15% with its Zen 3 architecture, AMD offers superior performance with lower latencies.

With the rearrangement and development of the Zen architecture, AMD, which has managed to surpass Intel in single core performance, has achieved the long-awaited great success with its Ryzen series processors.

Unlike its competitor Intel, which frequently changes its socket type, AMD still continues to use the AM4 socket type, maintaining this attitude in the Ryzen 5000 series processors and exhibiting a stable appearance in the market.



