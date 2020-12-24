AMD Ryzen 5 5600H leaks again with high performance

AMD has practically dominated the desktop CPU market, thanks to the enormous cost-effectiveness it offers with its Ryzen 3000 line and, recently, with the high performance offered by the Zen 3 architecture and the Ryzen 5000 family. servers and even in advanced computing, the company wants to go further, as rumors point out.

The next major releases from the manufacturer should be Ryzen 5000H chips, aimed at high performance notebooks. Like its siblings on the desktop, the mobile line will adopt the Zen 3 architecture, offering a significant performance leap over the already highly acclaimed Ryzen 4000H series processors.

Recent leaks already indicated impressive numbers for the top of the line Ryzen 7 5800H, as well as for the intermediary Ryzen 5 5600H, discovered next to the rival Intel Core i5 10300H. Today, Ryzen 5 is leaking again, reinforcing the respectable gains expected for the new generation of CPUs.

The chip was seen in the Geekbench, with 6 cores and 12 threads running with a base clock of 3.3GHz and boost of 4.25GHz, in addition to a 16MB L3 cache, similar to the desktop variant. With these configurations, the Ryzen 5 5600H reached 1,372 points in single-core and 5,713 points in multi-core.



