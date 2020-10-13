AMD Ryzen 5 5600 price and release date leaked!

Introducing the new 5000 series Ryzen processors on September 8, AMD had an ambitious entry into the market. The processors, which hosted major improvements especially in single core, are CEO Dr. They were named by Lisa Su as the best game processors on the market. However, the 5700X and 5600 were not among the processors introduced at the event. Now, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 price and release date have been leaked.

The Ryzen 5000 series, the last member of the AM4 socket, will be compatible with A520 – B550 and X570 motherboards in the first place.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 price and release date announced

After leaking @ harukaze5719 on Twitter, some information about the Ryzen 5600 was also revealed. Ryzen 5600, which is not among the processors introduced on October 8, can be said to be a middling member of the 5000 series. However, the processor, which hosts major improvements in performance compared to its counterpart, is compared with the i5-10600 by Intel.

In line with the leaked information, the price of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 was stated as $ 220. The processor, which is $ 80 cheaper than the Ryzen 5 5600X, promises a good mid-range experience. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 release date has dropped to 2021. This is likely because Ryzen 5000 support for the B450 and X470 motherboards is coming in January 2021. It is estimated that people with a B450 or X470 motherboard will be most interested in the Ryzen 5600.

Although this may seem logical to abroad, when it comes to our country, the 80-dollar difference between 5600 and 5600X causes a big price change. If you have an eye on the Ryzen 5600, you may have to wait a few more months.



