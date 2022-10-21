AMD RX 7900 XT GPU Is Ready To Compete With RTX 4090

The RX 7900 XT will be AMD’s flagship RDNA GPU, and according to recent reports, it will keep up with the RTX 4090 and may even surpass it.

AMD has announced that it will be showcasing its RDNA 3 GPUs on November 3rd. However, now we’re getting a little more details about their upcoming flagship RX 7900 XT. According to WCCFTech, their sources claim to have some idea about the upcoming GPU.

RX 7900 XT is based on the Navi 31 chip, but will not use the highest quality chips for it. They can wait for the RTX 4090 Ti to be released and release an update in the form of the RX 7950 XT, just like the 6950 XT before it.

However, it looks like the GPU will use 20 GB of GDDR6 memory, which is 4 GB less than originally expected

But it still remains on track to compete directly with the RTX 4090, even with less memory. The report claims that the AMD GPU will not only be able to compete, but even surpass the Nvidia card in pure rasterization performance.

Can the RX 7900 XT bypass the RTX 4090?

Let’s be honest, the RTX 4090 is incredibly expensive. The manufacturer’s recommended retail price of $1,599 makes it one of the most expensive flagships ever produced by Nvidia. This gives AMD a unique opportunity to lower their cost slightly to make their GPUs more attractive to customers. AMD may lack features like DLSS, but offering a similar level of pure raster performance may be enough to make even the most desperate Nvidia fans pay attention to Team Red.

But if AMD decides to trim the RX 7900 XT, the next question will be to guess how much they will try to trim it by. Right now, the RTX 4080 16 GB is sold at the manufacturer’s recommended retail price of $1,199, which is much more expensive than the previous generation cards. If AMD had set a similar price for the RX 7900 XT, it would have greatly confused Nvidia’s current pricing structure. There’s no doubt that the 4090 is incredibly fast, but AMD has a unique opportunity here, and it would be a shame if they squandered it at a similar price.