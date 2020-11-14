AMD RX 6800 surprised with overclocking performance

Introducing the new RX 6000 series graphics cards on October 28, AMD showed that they did not abandon the competition. Moreover, for the first time, AMD was able to offer an alternative solution to NVIDIA’s top model. Among the most striking features of the RX 6000 series graphics cards were high clock speeds and low TDP values. Moreover, AMD had praised the overclocking performance of the cards. Now, as a result of a test, the AMD RX 6800 has proven this with its overclocking performance.

The RX 6800 and 6800 XT graphics cards will be released worldwide on November 18th.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 surprises with overclocking performance

According to the data shared by AMD, the increased clock speed of the RX 6800 is normally known as 2105 MHz. However, this data is not manually overclocked. Talking about this issue in the promotion, AMD also mentioned that the overclocking performance of the cards is very good. The use of a triple fan design and the manufacturers sticking to it is a sign that the cooling performance on the cards is good.

The card, which sees a minimum of 2462 MHz with overclocking, has seen a maximum of 2553 MHz. The average frequency of the card is 2532 MHz. Although the AMD RX 6800 impresses with its overclocking performance, it has not reached very high temperatures. The video card, which saw a maximum of 63 degrees during the test, watched at an average of 60 degrees. The card, which draws an average of 208W, has drawn 269W at maximum.

The video card that comes with 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM has a price tag of $ 579. Currently the most affordable RX 6000 series member, the graphics card will transfer this title to the RX 6700 series in the following months. There is no information available about the temperature of the environment where the test is performed. The tests with the highest accuracy are expected to be done with the release of the cards.

What do you think about the overclocking performance of the AMD Radeon RX 6800? Will such high clock speeds affect stability?



