AMD reveals the first image of the Radeon RX 6000

After Nvidia revealed the monstrous RTX 3090, it was AMD’s turn to show off its weapons with a first teaser of the Radeon RX 6000, which today received its first image on the brand’s official Twitter. Check it out below:

“Take a first look at the design of the new Radeon RX 6000 series. Our new GPUs will feature a new cooler design, and you can explore every angle of it on our Fortnite island under the code 8651-9841-1639.”

By entering this code in the Epic game, you can enter a new map and access a giant 3D replica of the RX 6000, and then explore every detail of its design with ease. If you are curious, the full reveal of the GPU, with all its details, is already scheduled for next October 28th.

Still, it is possible that details of performance, price, different models and features are shown well before that. The expectation is to see if the RX 6000 family will or will not be able to afford the cost-effective 3070 and 3080 from Nvidia. What do you think of the race between the two brands? Do you already have a favorite GPU? Are you thinking about joining the “PC master race”? Comment below!



