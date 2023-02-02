What to expect: last year AMD released the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor with the new “3D V-Cache” technology. The design of the chiplet’s cache memory allowed AMD to triple the cache memory of the L3 processor, which led to a significant increase in performance in games. After months of waiting, AMD is finally implementing this technology in AM5.

In January, AMD introduced its first set of Zen 4 X3D processors. While the CES announcement confirmed the processor specifications, AMD did not announce MSRP or release dates for the long-awaited chips. Yesterday AMD unexpectedly announced these and other details.

Firstly, the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D and 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D went on sale on February 28 at a price of $599 and $699, respectively. Those who want to get a more affordable 8-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D will have to be patient. It will be available on April 6 at a price of $ 449.

While the MSRP for these processors is relatively close to their non-X3D counterparts, the AM5 family processors are selling well below expected prices. Consumers should expect the new X3D chips to cost somewhere between $100-200 more than a processor without this technology.

During a speech at CES, AMD stated that the new 7800X3D can run 25 percent faster in games than its Zen 3 counterpart, Ryzen 7 5800X3D. In addition, the performance of the 7950X3D processor of the highest class is reported to be 24% higher than that of the Intel Core i9-13900K processor.

The new Ryzen 9 processors with 3D V-Cache can also fill the gap in performance improvement tasks that were largely common on the previous 5800X3D. While this processor has struggled in application tests, the 7900X3D and 7950X3D should compete right on top, with the latter outperforming the i9-13900K in some tasks by 52 percent, according to AMD.

All three X3D processors have the same base power consumption of 120 watts and a maximum power of 162 watts, which is less than both Ryzen 9 models without X3D. The design of the cache memory of the chiplets, characteristic of X3D chips, leads to the release of more heat at lower power, which forces AMD to limit them. Due to the high temperatures, AMD recommends at least a 280 mm liquid cooler for new processors.

In general, the new AMD processors are a great option for gamers. The introduction of Ryzen 9 models also means that buyers no longer need to sacrifice performance in favor of gaming performance. Just make sure you have a suitable cooler for these chips.