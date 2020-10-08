AMD reveals its new Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 processors

AMD will have its new Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 processors available on November 5, starting at $ 299

AMD just announced its new line of Ryzen 5000 series processors for desktops, which are also the company’s first chips to feature its next-gen Zen 3 architecture and represent the biggest leap for AMD’s desktop chips to now.

AMD is also setting high expectations, promising that the new Ryzen 5900X is nothing less than “the best gaming CPU in the world.” The new chips will be available starting at $ 299 for the entry-level Ryzen 5 5600X on November 5.

Like last year’s Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 desktop chips, these new models replace, the new 5000 series processors still use AMD’s 7nm process, but offer a 19 percent increase in instructions. per cycle, along with a complete redesign of the chip design and improved maximum boost speed. (The new chipsets are jumping straight to the Ryzen 5000 series branding to avoid any confusion of the new Zen 3 chips with the Zen 2-based Ryzen 4000 desktop chips that AMD released over the summer for pre-built systems.)

Taken together, AMD says that simply replacing a Zen 2 CPU with a comparable Zen 3 model (new chips are compatible with older motherboards after a firmware update) will result in an average 26 percent improvement for customers. , all while keeping the TDP and core counts the same.

AMD launches new Zen 3 CPUs

AMD is starting with four new Zen 3 CPUs. There’s a top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 5950X model with 16 cores, 32 threads and a maximum boost speed of 4.9GHz for $ 799; the $ 549 Ryzen 9 5900X, with 12 cores, 32 threads and a maximum boost speed of 4.8GHz; the $ 449 Ryzen 7 5800X, with eight cores, 16 threads and a maximum boost speed of 4.7GHz; and the $ 299 Ryzen 5 5600X, with six cores, 12 threads and a maximum boost speed of 4.6GHz.

In particular, each of those chips has seen a price increase of $ 50 compared to the original prices of the comparable Zen 2 CPUs of 2019. The four new CPUs will be available from November 5.

AMD is targeting Intel squarely with the new line, particularly the company’s Core i9-10900K model, which Intel previously boasted is “the fastest gaming processor in the world.” While AMD chips do not outperform 10th Gen Intel chips in pure clock speed, Intel’s top chip tops out at 5.3GHz, while the Ryzen 5950X (AMD’s fastest new chip) hits a 4.9GHz maximum; AMD offers other benefits, such as improved power efficiency and increased number of threads and cores.

The company also points to benchmarks, stating that the Ryzen 9 5900X manages to beat Intel’s i9-10900K in head-to-head performance for a wide range of titles, including League of Legends, Dota 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and more. . (Intel’s chip still won out for Battlefield V, and we’ll have to wait and see how third-party benchmarks rank things before making any real judgment here.)

Of course, a new CPU needs a new GPU to go with it, and AMD also took the time to start testing its upcoming Radeon RX 6000 “Big Navi” graphics cards, built into its next-generation RDNA 2 architecture, which the company will be fully announcing on October 28th. The new cards are supposed to be AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s RTX 3000 GPUs, and the company promises that it will also be able to power high-end 4K gaming, teasing the 60fps benchmarks for Borderlands 3, Call of Duty. : Modern Warfare and Gears 5 on ultra settings.

However, AMD won’t have much time to rest on its laurels: Intel is already preparing for its response, already teasing its 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs for early 2021.



