AMD releases new Radeon Pro Enterprise driver

On Wednesday (12), AMD announced a new version for its corporate driver, Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3. It is compatible with video card models for professional graphics users.

The focus on the latest installation is on providing optimizations in performance, intelligent power management and improvements in image quality.

Highlights

In comparison with Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q3, 20.Q3 was able to perform up to 15% faster in geomean, in the SPECviewperf 13 benchmark tests.

When used with the Radeon Pro W5700 GPU, it showed up to 42% less energy consumption compared to the competition. This would be due to intelligent energy use management technology, in order to adapt spending according to work flow and professional demands.

In addition, in the multitasking experiments of SPECviewperf 13 with the same graphics card, the driver performed up to 53% better when running the maximum set of images, in parallel with other models on the market.

How to download?

The Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 driver is available for download on AMD’s official support page. The company also provides a page with more information about the new version.



