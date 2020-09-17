AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT viewed live!

With a little while to November, the launch time for AMD’s new graphics cards is approaching. Introducing both RX 6000 series graphics cards and new Ryzen processors this year, AMD is after an ambitious entry into the market. After NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 series cards made a huge impact, AMD’s response is highly curious. Now, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT “Big Navi” images have emerged.

With the Radeon RX 6000 series, AMD will offer hardware-assisted ray tracing support to reach the level of its rival NVIDIA.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT “Big Navi” images leaked

AMD, which will introduce new graphics cards at the end of the year, is preparing the Big Navi graphics card for the highest level. The most important factor for the card, which is claimed to be stronger than the RTX 2080 Ti, will of course be the price of the card. While there is no information about the prices of the cards yet, AMD is expected to continue its policy of high performance products at an affordable price.

Especially considering that a powerful graphics card like the RTX 3080 is at the level of $ 500, AMD’s hand may have been in a bit of trouble in this case. If AMD wants to intensify its competition with NVIDIA, we can say that it should sell the Big Navi model at an average of $ 400. The TDP value of the RX 6900 XT, which comes with a total of 16 pins, 2 x 8 pins, is not yet clear.

The 3-fan card resulting from the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT images will occupy three slots. In addition, the two-fan model, thought to be the RX 6800 or RX 6700, has also been leaked. This card, which is expected to occupy 2 slots, has a power input of 16 pins in total, 2 x 8.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, with 4 I / O options in total, has 2 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI and Type-C input.



