AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT performance test revealed

Introducing the new RX 6000 series graphics cards on October 28, AMD announced a total of three cards. The RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 models will go on sale last month, while the flagship RX 6900 XT will be available in the coming days. As the RX 6900 XT has not yet been reviewed, there was little information available regarding the performance of the card. Now, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT performance test has emerged.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ashes of the Singularity performance test revealed

Although the RX 6900 XT is rivaled to the RTX 3090, it is much cheaper than its rival. However, the resulting performance tests show that the RX 6900 XT is not exactly the RTX 3090 competitor. In fact, the RTX 3090 is not a game card, but rather a graphics card that shows what NVIDIA can do if they want it. With a price tag of $ 1499, the RTX 3090 is far from being a card anyone can buy.

AMD would have guessed that, to strengthen its hand, the RX sold the 6900 XT for $ 999. As for the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT performance test, The Ashes of The Singularity has scored 10100 points at 1080p resolution in the benchmark test. When we compare this performance with other cards, we see that the 6900 XT gets the same score as the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT.

It is not known whether the card has been overclocked or not. As is known, the AMD RX 6000 series is very suitable for overclocking and can offer high frequency speeds without difficulty. In addition, the Smart Access Memory feature that comes with the AMD RX 6000 series can slightly increase the performance of the cards if a processor from the Ryzen 5000 series is used. Clear comparisons are expected after the RX 6900 XT is introduced.



