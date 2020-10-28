AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT introduced!

Introducing its new graphics cards with the event it organizes today, AMD takes the gaming experience in 4K and 2K resolution to a different point. Especially after NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 cards, AMD’s answer was quite curious. With the event, the RTX 3090 rival, also known as Big Navi, was introduced on the RX 6900 XT. So how are AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT features and price? Let’s evaluate it together.

Introducing the Ryzen 5000 series processors on October 8, AMD hosted major innovations in 2020.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT features

Many people have been wondering about Big Navi for a long time. Although it is thought that this card will be stronger than the RTX 3080 in the first place, the RTX 3090 competitor has emerged. The video card with 80 compute units has a 128 MB Infinity Cache cache. The TDP value of the card that comes with 16 GB GDRR6 VRAM is 300W. The game frequency speed of the card was specified as 2015 MHz and the increased clock speed as 2250 MHz.

The new RX 6000 series graphics cards with RDNA 2 architecture have done quite well in terms of power consumption. One of the most striking details among the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT features is that it has the same TDP value as the RX 6800 XT. The competitor of the card, NVIDIA RTX 3090, has a TDP value of 350W.

With RDNA 2, AMD has done quite well in terms of power consumption, although it remains in 7 nm lithography, it has also achieved a very good increase in muscle power. Experiencing the same in its processors, AMD achieved a very good performance increase in the Ryzen 5000 series, although it remained in 7 nm lithography.

Competing with the NVIDIA RTX 3090, the RX 6900 XT has done a good job in this regard. The video card, which has almost similar performance to the 3090, is $ 200 cheaper. The technologies that strengthened AMD’s hand on this side were Smart Access Memory and Rage Mode.

Smart Access Memory can be used on the graphics card and processor side when AMD is preferred. We have seen a similar technology in AMD’s 4000 series mobile processors. When the 5000 series Ryzen processors and RX 6000 series graphics cards are combined, a performance increase of 2 percent to 13 percent can be experienced depending on the game.

In addition, with the Rage Mode feature to be available, one click will be able to overclock the graphics card. This feature in the Radeon Software interface provides convenience for users who want to overclock. A company that manufactures both processors and graphics cards was already expected to offer such an advantage in their products. Thus, users now have an additional reason to prefer AMD on both the graphics card and processor side.

Another remarkable detail among the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT features is ray tracing technology. Ray tracing technology, which is also used in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles, was first introduced on RTX 2000 series graphics cards. Working in partnership with Microsoft on this issue, AMD also offers full compatibility with DirectX 12.

35 games have been agreed on the compatibility of ray tracing technology. These games include new productions such as Far Cry 6 and Godfall.

With the AMD Radeon Anti-Lag feature, the response times of the hardware are also shortened. Thus, accessories such as mice, monitors and keyboards allow you to react much faster in competitive online games.

Referring to the cooling performance of the new cards, AMD has chosen a design with three fans. With the Zero RPM feature, the cards that occupy 2 or 2.5 video card slots stop their fans unless the graphics card is loaded. Under load, with the three fans working together, 37 dB fan noise emerges.

Following the competition in the processor market, the competition in the graphics card market has increased. This works directly for consumers. AMD is expected to introduce the RX 6700 XT and RX 6700 cards for the mid-range in the future. NVIDIA will announce the RTX 3060 tomorrow.

What do you think about the new graphics cards?

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT price

With the event, the price of AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT was also announced. The card, which is a rival to the RTX 3090, is priced at $ 999. The release date of the card is December 8th.



