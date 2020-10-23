AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT “Big Navi” at 3DMark

The month of October has been very busy for AMD, not only with the launch of its Zen 3 architecture and Ryzen 5000 processors, but also with the countless leaked benchmarks of the chips and the expected Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, expected to reach the market on the 28th.

The company confirmed the design of its new Radeon cards, and even gave a sample of the capabilities of the new RDNA 2 architecture, but the specifications of the new chips, including their extremely high operating speed, have been left to the leakers. Today, one of the most significant leaks has just happened, demonstrating that AMD is ready to fight in the GPU segment as well.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT “Big Navi”, which should be equipped with the Navi 21 XT chip, had leaked tests from the 3DMark benchmark showing performance similar to or up to 20% higher than Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, its main competitor.

The information was obtained from the WCCFTech website of one of AMD’s partner manufacturers responsible for custom models. According to her, the results come from an Engineering Sample, a unit for tests, and should be even better after the launch.

The alleged Radeon RX 6900 XT, referred to by the E438 code, was subjected to three tests, FireStrike Ultra 4K, TimeSpy Extreme 4K and Port Royal 4K. The card did very well in the first two, equaling the performance level with the RTX 3080 in one and even surpassing it by 20% in the other. Unfortunately, Radeon didn’t get excited about Ray Tracing, being surpassed by 22% by the rival of the green team.

Parallel to this, leaker Yuko Yoshida released his own 3DMark results, but this time containing only the numbers for graphics processing, instead of the system as a whole. Harukaze5719, another leaker, plotted these results on a graph, showing more contained numbers. Over here, the RX 6900 XT outperforms competitor GeForce in one test, losing by a small margin in others.

Anyway, AMD’s new top-of-the-line GPU seems to finally compete with the most premium models from Nvidia, which should intensify the fight in the video card segment. We’ll know more next week, when the Radeon RX 6000 line is officially unveiled.



