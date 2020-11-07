AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Black Edition Released

A new AIB version of AMD’s new generation graphics card Radeon RX 6800 XT has been released. It is not yet known which AIB partner produced this graphics card, which is completely black.

In a few weeks, AMD will release Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards with AIB models that will be released a few weeks after release. Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro +, one of these AIB models, was previously demonstrated by AMD’s AIB partner Sapphire Technology.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT Black Edition, a black version of the RX 6800 XT, has appeared on a social media platform in China. Well, what is known about this graphics card, let’s see all together.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Black Edition graphics card

According to the news in Wccftech, the RX 6800 XT Black Edition has cooling and PCB design references. It is also stated that this is not a special modding, but a retail product to be sold by a certain manufacturer. Currently, it is not yet known who this manufacturer is, but it is predicted that it will emerge in a short time.

The standard RX 6800 XT was available in two colors, gray and black. Gray color of the back plate of the graphics card was preferred. The RX 6800 XT Black Edition, on the other hand, is completely black, including its backplate, which does justice to its name.

There are two dots on the video card that are not black. One of them is fan blades with silver color. The other is the Radeon script with the name of the brand. So, how did you find the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Black Edition graphics card? Do you think the standard version or the black edition appeals more to the eye?



