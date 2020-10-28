AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 introduced!

The year 2020 is exciting for AMD. Introducing Ryzen 5000 series processors on October 8, AMD also introduced the new RX 6000 series graphics cards with the event it organized this evening. With the introduction, the RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 models came to light. So what are the features and price of AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800? Let’s take a detailed look at the features of the new cards.

AMD, which made an ambitious entry into the market with Ryzen 5000 series processors, apparently started to play bigger.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT features

Switching to the RDNA 2 architecture, AMD has managed to balance the power consumption despite experiencing a huge increase in muscle power. If we look at the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT features, the card comes with 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM. The graphics card with 72 computing units has a game speed of 2015 MHz and an increased clock speed of 2250 MHz. The TDP value of the card that comes with 128 MB cache is 300W.

The ability of a slightly more powerful graphics card than the RTX 3080 to offer 300W TDP is seen as a great success. RTX 3080 had a TDP of 320W. One of the most striking details among the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT features was the power per watt. The RDNA 2 architecture graphics card is 50 percent better in performance per watt compared to the RDNA architecture RX 5000 series.

This situation has also significantly affected the bandwidth of the graphics card. Thanks to Infinity Cache technology, the power requirement is reduced while providing twice the bandwidth compared to an average 384 bit bandwidth graphics card. AMD, which had power consumption problems a few years ago, has become a common competition with NVIDIA in this regard, even passing by a small margin.

Before we come to the competition with NVIDIA, let’s look at the comparisons with the RX 5000 series, which is the equivalent of the RX 6000 series. Compared to the RX 5700XT, the most powerful gaming card in the AMD wing, RDNA 2 architecture graphics cards provide an average of 2 times more performance. According to AMD’s statement, all these results have resulted in a better point than they originally intended.

When we come to the competition with NVIDIA, interesting results emerge. According to the game tests performed at 1440p resolution, the RX 6800 XT has surpassed its rival RTX 3080 in many games. According to AMD, all graphics settings were kept at the highest level in the game tests.

In addition to all these performance improvements, a new technology called Smart Access Memory, which is among the features of AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and other cards, has also been announced. If you prefer AMD products on the processor and graphics card side, you will be able to get a performance increase in return. We can say that Smart Access was one of the innovations that a company should make for both processor and graphics card.

Because compared to NVIDIA’s DLLS technology, AMD did not have a technology to answer. With the Smart Access Memory technology, there is an additional reason for users to choose AMD for both hardware.

The difference in performance that occurs when the Smart Access and Rage Mode features are used together is also noted. The RX 6800 XT, which is slightly stronger than the RTX 3080, has strengthened its hand even more. Rage Mode, on the other hand, is a feature offered in the Radeon Software interface and provides overclocking with one click.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 features

The RX 6800, the smallest of the series for now, comes with 60 computing units. The video card with 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM has 128 MB cache value. The TDP value of the video card, which has a clock speed of 1815 MHz in the game frequency and 2105 MHz in an increased frequency, is 255W.

The RX 6800 is viewed as a competitor to the RTX 2080 Ti, indirectly to the RTX 3070. According to AMD’s gaming tests, the RX 6800 stands out with the advantage of 1440p resolution Smart Access Memory.

While the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 draw attention with their features, these cards can be preferred for both 4K and 2K resolution. In particular, the RX 6800, despite being the smallest of the family, can also offer a satisfying performance in 4K resolution.

Working in cooperation with Microsoft on the RX 6000 series cards, AMD is fully compatible with DirectX 12. In addition to these, another feature that comes with the new cards is the ray tracing feature. Working with Microsoft and game companies on this issue, AMD offers compatibility in 35 games for now.

These games include upcoming games such as Far Cry 6 and Godfall, while World of Warcraft, where many people play.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 price

The price of the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, which will be available on November 18, is set at $ 649. The video card that will compete with the RTX 3080 has provided a $ 50 advantage. Like its older brother, the AMD Radeon RX 6800, which will be available on November 18, is $ 579.



