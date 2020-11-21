AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT features leaked!

Introducing the RX 6000 series graphics cards on October 28, AMD proved how enthusiastic it was in the graphics card market. AMD, which can compete against a top model NVIDIA card for the first time, also pleased the user with its prices. With the introduction, three cards were introduced, namely the RX 6900 XT, 6800 XT and 6800. It was known that the RX 6700 XT and RX 6700 cards would come later. Now, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT features have been leaked.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT features revealed

The user named @patrickschur_ on Twitter leaked some technical specifications for AMD’s future RX 6700 series. The cards that AMD introduced so far were mostly aimed at 4K resolution and did not include very affordable models. In particular, the RTX 3070 was one of the cards that strengthened NVIDIA’s hand the most with its price in this competition.

The RX 6700 XT, also known as Navi 22, will come with a TDP value between 186-211W. One of the most striking details among the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT features is that it will come with 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM. In addition to all these, the RX 6700 XT includes 40 computing units. Although it contains the same number of computing units as the RX 5700 series, the RX 6700 series will be able to offer higher clock speeds at lower powers.

RX 6700 XT’s brother, the RX 6700, will come with a TDP value between 146-156W. Considering that the RX 5700 XT and 5700 have 225W and 180W TDP values, respectively, a lot of progress has been made in power consumption. The RX 6700 is expected to contain 12 or 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM. Two different models can be offered for sale, as AMD has done before.



