AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Announced Focusing on 1080p for $379

This Thursday (29), AMD announced the Radeon RX 6600 XT during the Chinajoy conference. Focused on Full HD gaming, the GPU will be an “entry” model of the RX 6000 series, featuring new RDNA 2 architecture.

The board will be made available on August 11th from its traditional partners such as ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, XFX and Yeston. The suggested minimum price is US$379, approximately R$1,945 in direct conversion

AMD presented performance comparisons of the new board with the previous generation. As you can see in the image below, the hardware is 1.7 times faster than its predecessor with RDNA1 in the Doom Eternal game.

The company also claims that the product outperforms the RTX 3060 in some 1080p games — selected by AMD. Check the chart below for more details.

You can check out all the details of the official announcement in the published video presentation — only available in English, for now.

Technical specifications

The base clock of the RX 6600 XT is 1,968 MHz, boosted up to 2,589 MHz — 2359 MHz of gaming frequency. The model has 32 computational units (CUs) and 2,048 stream processors. In addition, the product supports ray tracing with 32 accelerators and AMD FidelityFX.

The graphics card comes with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM running at 16Gbps on a 128bit interface, so the bandwidth is 256GB/s, and has 32MB of Infinity Cache.

Consumption is 160W, being powered by a single 8-pin connector; the company recommends a power supply of at least 500 W.