AMD Radeon Navi 21 and Navi 22 features leaked

With the approach of October, the date for the new AMD Radeon graphics cards is approaching. The graphics cards, which will be introduced on October 28, will host many changes. The graphics cards that come with an improved TSMC-made 7 nm lithography will also include hardware-assisted ray tracing technology. According to the latest leaks, AMD Radeon Navi 21 and Navi 22 features have been announced.

Graphics cards that will fight against NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 series aim to make an ambitious entry into the market.

AMD Radeon Navi 21 and Navi 22 specifications leaked

As the event that AMD will organize on October 28 approaches, some details about the Navi 21, 22 and 23 graphics cards have also emerged. The information leaked by Videocardz is very likely to be true. The information generated by reverse engineering from the drivers in MacOS revealed many technical details.

AMD’s new graphics cards will make the biggest change with ray tracing technology. New AMD graphics cards were also used in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S models. AMD Radeon Navi 21 features are remarkable. The graphics card, which hosts 5120 graphics cores, has a 2.2 GHz clock speed and 22.5 TFLOP computing power. The video card that comes with 16 GB of VRAM is quite sufficient for a 4K resolution gaming experience. However, if AMD wants to compete with NVIDIA, it should choose a good price policy for the RX 6900 XT compared to the RTX 3080 with 29.8 TFLOPs.

The flagship’s brother, AMD Radeon Navi 22, has also been revealed. The graphics card with a clock speed of 2.5 GHz has a power of 12.8 TFLOPs. The video card that comes with 2560 cores is slightly more powerful than the Xbox Series X. Navi 22, which is considered sufficient for 4K gaming experience, is expected to come with 12 GB of VRAM.

Finally, the future of the youngest sibling Navi 23 with 2048 cores was leaked. There is no information about the clock speed and total power of the Navi 23 yet.

According to most experts, AMD can compete against NVIDIA with a good pricing policy. However, AMD seems to need a technology as an alternative to DLSS as soon as possible.



