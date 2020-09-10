AMD next-generation Zen 3 CPU and Radeon RX 6000

Last week, Nvidia announced the $ 699 overseas RTX 3080, which will be available for sale next Thursday and will double the performance of the RTX 2080 at the same price. There are many consumers who have already decided to update this graphics card, but there is a reason why they want to wait. AMD will likely respond with a new series due to launch on the RTX 3000 series on October 28th.

AMD has confirmed that the new GPU series is part of the Radeon RX 6000 series, which uses AMD’s new RDNA 2 architecture that includes real-time, hardware accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading. The Radeon RX 6000 series shares the same graphics architecture with the PS5, as well as the next generation Xbox consoles, Series S and Series X, which will be released on November 10.

AMD #RDNA2 architecture and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards will bring the best of Radeon to gamers worldwide. Learn more October 28. pic.twitter.com/CZJRxTBe6m — Radeon RX (@Radeon) September 9, 2020

Before October 28, Nvidia will have launched two of its new 3000 series GPUs. The $ 699 RTX 3080 and the $ 1,499 RTX 3090 will be released on September 17 and September 24, respectively. The $ 499 RTX 3070 will be released in October. Nvidia may be planning to launch an RTX 3060 GPU later this year, according to the source copite7, which accurately predicted the features of the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080.

Meanwhile, the computer company plans to host another event focusing on CPUs using the Zen 3 architecture on October 8th. AMD did not say what type of CPUs it will spawn; however, we expect the company to introduce the Ryzen 4000 series for desktop as the successor to the Ryzen 3000 using the Zen 2 architecture. We’ve seen the Ryzen 4000 on laptops before, but these chips also use the Zen 2 architecture, not the Zen 3.



