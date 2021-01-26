AMD Navi 31 may be first multi-chip desktop GPU

After years of being unable to compete with enthusiastic Nvidia solutions, AMD rocked the market with its RDNA 2 architecture and Radeon RX 6000 GPUs. Although still limited in performance by Ray Tracing, its most powerful GPU, the Navi 21 present at RX 6900 XT, it is robust enough to face the monstrous GeForce RTX 3090 costing $ 500 less.

It seems that competition in the next generation must be even more fierce, considering the latest rumors. According to leaker Kepler, information not yet confirmed indicates that the Navi 31, GPU of a possible RX 7900 XT, would have 80 CUs (Computational Units).

The main change is that the most robust video card in the family can count on two of these chips, resulting in monstrous 160 CUs, double that found on the Navi 21. The technique, called MCM (Multi-Chip Module), is unprecedented until then on desktop GPUs, and may debut as one of the main innovations of the RDNA 3 architecture, scheduled for the end of 2022, something reinforced by AMD patents.

Unfortunately, it is still too early to confirm that this information is true. The only clues we have regarding the RDNA 3 architecture were given by AMD itself, which promised that it would deliver a performance leap similar to that seen between RDNA and RDNA 2 while maintaining the same consumption as the RX 6000 line.