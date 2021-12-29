AMD, MSI And P&G Decide Not To Go To CES 2022 For Fear Of The Micron

CES 2022: The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), scheduled to start on January 5th, has just suffered three more important casualties. Reuters reported on Tuesday (28) that chip maker AMD, electronics company MSI and consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble (P&G) will not attend CES 2022 in person.

The event, which would bring more attention to face-to-face experiences in the city of Las Vegas, USA, has now opened its digital participation record. The reason is the frightening growth of covid-19 cases caused mainly by the omicron variant. According to an assessment by the agency, the average number of new cases of the disease in that country increased by 55%, reaching 205,000 new cases daily in the last week.

Other Companies Not Going to CES 2022

The accelerated spread of the new variant of the coronavirus made several exhibiting companies decide to rethink their option to participate in the event, aiming to reduce their employees’ exposure to risk. Among those who gave up physical presence are some heavyweights, such as the automaker General Motors (GM), the owners of Google and Facebook (Alphabet and Meta, respectively), as well as Twitter, Lenovo, AT&T and Amazon.

Although a spokeswoman for the Consumer Technology Association, organizer of the fair, assured that CES 2022 will require all participants to wear a mask and be vaccinated against covid-19, the rise in infections has begun to affect means of transport. Airlines like Delta Air Lines and Alaska Air Group have canceled hundreds of flights, and the cruise industry has had its rapid recovery stalled.