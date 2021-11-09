AMD MI200 series accelerators to compete with Nvidia A100 have been announced!

Famous chip manufacturer AMD introduced the AMD Instinct MI200 series accelerators with its Accelerated Data Center Keynote event.

AMD CEO Lisa Su touched upon the company’s new term plans at the AMD Accelerated Data Center event and introduced its new products, especially for companies that produce data centers and cloud gaming solutions. The most striking products at the launch of the company were the new generation graphics card Radeon Pro V620 and the AMD Instinct MI200 GPU accelerators, which were prepared for competition with the Nvidia A100, which were specially produced for cloud gaming.

AMD Instinct MI200 is about 5x faster than A100

Announcing that they will work with Meta (Facebook) in the new period, AMD CEO Lisa Su introduced the new generation server accelerator solution Instinct MI200 series to the press. The card, which contains the 2nd generation 832 Matrix cores, has a full 560W energy consumption. Instinct MI200 series accelerators, which draw attention with their double-chip special design and use CDNA2 architecture, have a speed of up to 5 times compared to Nvidia’s flagship A100.

MI200 will also include FP64 Matrix support. Considering that the FP64 performance of the FP64’Nvidia A100 is 19.5 Teraflops, we can say that it is quite impressive that the MI200 series reaches 95.7 Teraflops at the same core speeds.

Radeon Pro V620 will focus on cloud gaming

Another product announced by AMD was the Radeon Pro V620. Hosting servers for cloud gaming; The graphics card produced for solutions such as Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia and PS Now draws attention with its 32 GB memory capacity and 2250 MHz clock frequency.

It is stated that the card will require a power consumption of 300W, just like the RX 6800 XT released last year. It should be noted that this product is not designed for the end user and is produced for companies that focus on cloud gaming.

So what do you think about the Accelerated Data Center event held by AMD? Do you think it will be possible for the company to get ahead of Nvidia with the hardware it produces in the new period? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments section.