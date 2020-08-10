AMD may release ARM-like Ryzen CPUs

Processors developed with ARM architecture usually adopt a design called big.LITTLE, in which two sets of cores are used, one focused on high performance, and the other on low energy consumption. The configuration is highly praised for its good performance levels, coupled with the extended battery life they provide in mobile devices.

These are some of the reasons why Apple decided to develop its own processors, as well as what prompted Intel to produce its Lakefield family, and to plan to adopt the design in the future Alder Lake family. Now, new patents reveal that AMD can follow in the footsteps of its rivals and produce future Ryzen chips with the hybrid architecture.

According to the documentation, the company details how a CPU composed of two clusters would communicate through memory so that the threads, the tasks to be processed, are transmitted quickly and easily to the cores best optimized for the type of load work in question.

As usual, more complex programs, such as games and video rendering would be dedicated to the most powerful cluster, while lighter programs or background processing would be in charge of low-consumption cores.

Similar to Lakefield processors and other ARM-based rivals, the software would also play an important role, assigning each system task to the most appropriate cores and being able to move them to another cluster according to the moment. Finally, other chips could also be included in the package, such as GPUs, DSPs and others.

Anyway, it is too early to say that this should really be AMD’s next step. Registered patents do not always end up becoming finished products that will reach consumers. Still, the registration of these technologies reveals that the manufacturer is keeping an eye on the movement of the industry, and that the future of the CPU market may end up being in the hybrid system.



